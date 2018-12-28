Khelo India: Closing ceremony of block level competitions held at Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 27:
A grand closing ceremony of inter-block level competitions under Khelo India initiative in District Samba was held here with much fanfare at Sports Stadium Samba.
According to an official, Deputy Commissioner Samba, Sushma Chauhan, was Chief Guest at the function which was attended by sports participants from across the district along with large number of locals.
DC congratulated the winners of the competitions and asked them to strive further in their sports disciplines so that they can represent their state and country at bigger forums.
Later, Deputy Commissioner distributed prizes among the winners, Runner-ups and consolations prizes to the participants.
Cultural programmes depicting diverse culture of India were presented by school children at the valedictory function.
During the closing ceremony, Deputy Commissioner applauded the efforts of officers from Police Department, Army, CRPF, IRP, BSF, Youth Services department, District Administration, School Department and all other allied departments who played their role in making Khelo-India scheme a huge success in the district.