KHCC requests leniency in payment of power dues

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 23:
Joint and united forum of Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association, Kashmir Hotels and Restaurants Owners Federation and JK Hoteliers Club, Kashmir Hoteliers Coordination Committee (KHCC) has requested the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by the Governor to modify the government order regarding the outstanding electricity bills (order no. 254 PDD of 2018 dated 28-12-2018) in view of the present tourism scenario in Kashmir.
In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the KHCC said the tourist arrivals in the current year have gone down hugely and the government outstandings with the hoteliers and the like are taking more time for deposition and liquidation than expected.
The spokesperson said the relief given on interest and penalty in the arrears is commendable and the Kashmir Hoteliers Coordination Committee (KHCC) expresses gratitude and thanks to the State Administrative Council for this decision.
“Bringing the tariff for Hotels and Resorts at par with that of small scale industries is also highly appreciable,” the spokesperson said.
The KHCC has requested the SAC to extend the last date of deposition of the electricity dues from end January 2019 until end March 2019, to be paid in installments. The spokesperson said that the department is also requested to give effect to the new tariff for the current year and raise bills in accordance.