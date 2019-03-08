Khatana joins PC, will be Party’s candidate from Anantnag parliamentary seat

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former PDP member and VC Gujjar Development Board Choudhary Zafar Khatana joined Peoples Conference (PC) in presence of party chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday.

PC Chairman Sajad Lone announced that Choudhary Zafar Khatana will be PC’s candidate for Anantnag Parliament seat.

According to the party statement welcoming Khatana into the party fold, PC General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari said that Choudhary Zafar Khatana, being one of the most prominent leaders of Gujjar community, will strengthen the party and our values for inclusive development.

Ansari said that the Gujjar Community having massively participated in the electoral politics over the past 7 decades has not been given due representation in previous set-ups.

“It is our vision to empower the downtrodden and exploited sections of the society including Gujjars and Paharis,” Ansari said.

On the occasion, PC Chairman Sajad Gani Lone lashed out at NC for systematic persecution and disempowerment of Gujjar and Bakerwal communities. He also criticized their decision to support the recent Jammu bandh call which subsequently led to targeting and harassment of Kashmiris and other communities. “NC should at least apologize for their shameful role in instigating violence against Kashmiris in Jammu.”

Expressing confidence in the leadership and vision of Peoples Conference, Choudhary Zafar said that the party is growing by the day and a large number of people from all communities are keen to become part of this movement for change.

“Members of the Gujjar & Bakerwal communities have been a victim of social, cultural, economic and political disempowered at the hands of NC & PDP governments. These two parties have exploited Gujjars just for their vote bank politics. There is a widespread realization that PC is the only party which can mitigate the problems of people belonging to all communities and I am confident that the state is going to usher in an era of equitable development and prosperity under the leadership of Sajad Gani Lone”, he added.

Those present on the occasion included Sr. Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil, General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari and Chief Spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu.

