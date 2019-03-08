About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Khatana joins PC, will be Party’s candidate from Anantnag parliamentary seat

 Former PDP member and VC Gujjar Development Board Choudhary Zafar Khatana joined Peoples Conference (PC) in presence of party chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday.
PC Chairman Sajad Lone announced that Choudhary Zafar Khatana will be PC’s candidate for Anantnag Parliament seat.
According to the party statement welcoming Khatana into the party fold, PC General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari said that Choudhary Zafar Khatana, being one of the most prominent leaders of Gujjar community, will strengthen the party and our values for inclusive development.
Ansari said that the Gujjar Community having massively participated in the electoral politics over the past 7 decades has not been given due representation in previous set-ups.
“It is our vision to empower the downtrodden and exploited sections of the society including Gujjars and Paharis,” Ansari said.
On the occasion, PC Chairman Sajad Gani Lone lashed out at NC for systematic persecution and disempowerment of Gujjar and Bakerwal communities. He also criticized their decision to support the recent Jammu bandh call which subsequently led to targeting and harassment of Kashmiris and other communities. “NC should at least apologize for their shameful role in instigating violence against Kashmiris in Jammu.”
Expressing confidence in the leadership and vision of Peoples Conference, Choudhary Zafar said that the party is growing by the day and a large number of people from all communities are keen to become part of this movement for change.
“Members of the Gujjar & Bakerwal communities have been a victim of social, cultural, economic and political disempowered at the hands of NC & PDP governments. These two parties have exploited Gujjars just for their vote bank politics. There is a widespread realization that PC is the only party which can mitigate the problems of people belonging to all communities and I am confident that the state is going to usher in an era of equitable development and prosperity under the leadership of Sajad Gani Lone”, he added.
Those present on the occasion included Sr. Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil, General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari and Chief Spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu.

 

Latest News

Guv Malik strongly condemns attack at Jammu Bus stand

Guv Malik strongly condemns attack at Jammu Bus stand

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
590 vehicles challaned, 17 seized by traffic police in Kathua

590 vehicles challaned, 17 seized by traffic police in Kathua

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrests notorious drug peddler in Pattan

Police arrests notorious drug peddler in Pattan

Mar 07 | Noor ul Haq
Jammu grenade blast: Suspected accused arrested

Jammu grenade blast: Suspected accused arrested

Mar 07 | Agencies
EC to announce Lok Sabha elections soon

EC to announce Lok Sabha elections soon

Mar 07 | Press Trust of India
PM should prove ‘India’s fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris’ ...

PM should prove ‘India’s fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris’ ...

Mar 07 | Junaid Kathju
School staff to report to duties on Mar 9: DSEK

School staff to report to duties on Mar 9: DSEK

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow

JRL calls for shutdown tomorrow

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Ban VHP, Bajrang Dal, other extremist groups, Shah Faesal to PM Modi

Ban VHP, Bajrang Dal, other extremist groups, Shah Faesal to PM Modi

Mar 07 | Agencies
One killed in Jammu blast, two others critical

One killed in Jammu blast, two others critical

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir
Four held for assault on Kashmiri dry fruit sellers in Lucknow

Four held for assault on Kashmiri dry fruit sellers in Lucknow

Mar 07 | Press Trust of India
Violence erupts in Meerut after demolition of illegal construction

Violence erupts in Meerut after demolition of illegal construction

Mar 07 | Agencies
Mehbooba accuses GoI of communalising atmosphere

Mehbooba accuses GoI of communalising atmosphere

Mar 07 | Agencies
Girl commits suicide in south Kashmir

Girl commits suicide in south Kashmir's Pulwama district

Mar 07 | Agencies
Guv Malik bats for schemes to promote development of women

Guv Malik bats for schemes to promote development of women

Mar 07 | Agencies
15 persons injured in mysterious blast in Jammu

15 persons injured in mysterious blast in Jammu

Mar 07 | Syed Amjad Shah
Maisuma shuts against shifting of Yasin Malik to Jammu jail

Maisuma shuts against shifting of Yasin Malik to Jammu jail

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
JeI condemns slapping of PSA on its spokesman Zahid Ali

JeI condemns slapping of PSA on its spokesman Zahid Ali

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz condemns slapping of PSA on Yasin Mailk

Mirwaiz condemns slapping of PSA on Yasin Mailk

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
2 Kashmiri dry fruit sellers attacked in Lucknow

2 Kashmiri dry fruit sellers attacked in Lucknow

Mar 07 | RK Online Desk
Uneasy calm prevails along LoC in Poonch, Rajouri

Uneasy calm prevails along LoC in Poonch, Rajouri

Mar 07 | Press Trust of India
Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
JKLF chief Yasin Malik booked under PSA, being shifted to Jammu jail: ...

JKLF chief Yasin Malik booked under PSA, being shifted to Jammu jail: ...

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Militant killed in Handwara gunfight, searches on

Militant killed in Handwara gunfight, searches on

Mar 07 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Khatana joins PC, will be Party’s candidate from Anantnag parliamentary seat

              

 Former PDP member and VC Gujjar Development Board Choudhary Zafar Khatana joined Peoples Conference (PC) in presence of party chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday.
PC Chairman Sajad Lone announced that Choudhary Zafar Khatana will be PC’s candidate for Anantnag Parliament seat.
According to the party statement welcoming Khatana into the party fold, PC General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari said that Choudhary Zafar Khatana, being one of the most prominent leaders of Gujjar community, will strengthen the party and our values for inclusive development.
Ansari said that the Gujjar Community having massively participated in the electoral politics over the past 7 decades has not been given due representation in previous set-ups.
“It is our vision to empower the downtrodden and exploited sections of the society including Gujjars and Paharis,” Ansari said.
On the occasion, PC Chairman Sajad Gani Lone lashed out at NC for systematic persecution and disempowerment of Gujjar and Bakerwal communities. He also criticized their decision to support the recent Jammu bandh call which subsequently led to targeting and harassment of Kashmiris and other communities. “NC should at least apologize for their shameful role in instigating violence against Kashmiris in Jammu.”
Expressing confidence in the leadership and vision of Peoples Conference, Choudhary Zafar said that the party is growing by the day and a large number of people from all communities are keen to become part of this movement for change.
“Members of the Gujjar & Bakerwal communities have been a victim of social, cultural, economic and political disempowered at the hands of NC & PDP governments. These two parties have exploited Gujjars just for their vote bank politics. There is a widespread realization that PC is the only party which can mitigate the problems of people belonging to all communities and I am confident that the state is going to usher in an era of equitable development and prosperity under the leadership of Sajad Gani Lone”, he added.
Those present on the occasion included Sr. Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil, General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari and Chief Spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;