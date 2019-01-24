KHAROF announces 30% discount for Maharashtra tourists

Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
Kashmir Hotels and Restaurant Owners Federation (KHAROF) in collaboration with the Department of Tourism Kashmir organized a Travel show in Pune on Monday seeking the cooperation of the travel associations and the media from the city for the promotion of Jammu and Kashmir tourism.
While speaking to Rising Kashmir, President KHAROF, Abdul Wahid Malik said “We got a very good response from the people of Pune. We not only held a travel show but also went on roads on cycles, met locals on streets and interacted with them.”
He said the local people gave positive response and they were excited to visit Kashmir.
Malik said during the promotional interaction Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak shared her experience of visiting Kashmir and assured people that Kashmir is the safest place for women to travel.
“She even said the people of Kashmir are very good in nature and they take care of the tourists very well,” said Malik.
He described the show as “fruitful” and said it encouraged the hoteliers of Kashmir.
Malik further said about 150 leading tour operators from the city attended the show and were present in the interaction meet and showed keen interest and requested to provide discounts for the people of Maharashtra.
“We announced 30 percent discount for the people of Maharashtra,” said Malik. He added, “We are already giving a good discount of about 50 percent in the hotels in Srinagar to people at this time and we will provide 30 percent special discount for the people of Pune after 1st April because at that time there are no discounts available.”
He said the discount will be provided by the hotels which are associated with KHAROF.
“For destination promotion, we distributed booklets which were issued by KHAROF which included the write-ups about the tourist destination places in Kashmir and also had infrastructural information about the hotels associated with KHAROF,” said Malik.
He said it also includes the upcoming tourist destination places like Doodhpathri and Tosa-Maidan.
Malik said they also gave a visual presentation which gave detailed information about the tourist destinations of the state.