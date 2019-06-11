Kharif Seed Stocking, implementation of Farmers’ Welfare Schemes reviewed

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director Agriculture, P S Rathore, today reviewed the stocking of inputs like seeds, fertilizers, machinery for Kharif season and implementation of various farmers’ welfare schemes, here at a meeting.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director of Agriculture (Inputs), Bule Kumar Zuti, Joint Director of Agriculture Extension, Anil Arora and Chief Agriculture Officers and Sectoral Officers.

The implementation of action plans under the schemes like Ratriya Krii Vikas Yojana (RKVY), National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), Seed Village Programme (SVP) were discussed in detail. The improvement of infrastructure facilities at the grass roots level also came up during the discussions in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Director Agriculture impressed upon the staff to make all out efforts to introduce different technological interventions and adoption of improved agricultural practices for the cultivation of various Kharif Crops. He directed the field functionaries to reach out to the farmers to create awareness regarding various farmers’ welfare schemes like Soil Health Card Scheme (SCHS), Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFSBY), Kissan Credit Card Scheme (KCCS), National Mission on Agriculture Extension & Technology (NMAET), Pradhan Mantri Krii Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) etc.

The Director also stressed on the staff to work for the realization of full potential of the cultivation of mushrooms, spices and promotion of apiculture to increase the farmers income. He directed the Chief Agriculture Officers and Sectoral Officers to identify the beneficiaries under agriculture mechanization and upload the lists on the National Portal of the Agriculture Ministry to provide subsidy through DBT.