Khardung La avalanche: 8 bodies retrieved, rescue operation resumes

AgenciesSrinagar
Rescue operation was resumed on Wednesday morning to recover remaining two bodies of labourers buried alive under avalanche, along with eight others, at Khardung-La pass in Ladakh region recently.
So far, eight bodies have been recovered by teams of different rescue agencies, official sources told a news agency. The rescue operation which was stopped Tuesday night owing to extreme chill and darkness was resumed this morning again.
Officials said a group of ten labourers from Zanaskar were buried alive under a huge avalanche at Khardung La Pass on Friday at about 7 p.m. when they were loading snow on two trucks for making a snow helipad for trail landing of helicopter of a private company.