Published at January 23, 2019


Khardung La avalanche: 8 bodies retrieved, rescue operation resumes

Agencies

Srinagar

Rescue operation was resumed on Wednesday morning to recover remaining two bodies of labourers buried alive under avalanche, along with eight others, at Khardung-La pass in Ladakh region recently.

So far, eight bodies have been recovered by teams of different rescue agencies, official sources told a news agency. The rescue operation which was stopped Tuesday night owing to extreme chill and darkness was resumed this morning again.

Officials said a group of ten labourers from Zanaskar were buried alive under a huge avalanche at Khardung La Pass on Friday at about 7 p.m. when they were loading snow on two trucks for making a snow helipad for trail landing of helicopter of a private company.

 

