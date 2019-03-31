KHARA seeks registration of Lal Chowk hotels

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A delegation of Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHARA) held a meeting with the Director tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani in his office at TRC.

The delegation raised issues of pending registration of Lal Chowk hotels. They also took up Director Tourism generator subsidy and sought its facilitation to the hoteliers.

Besides, the hoteliers also urged Dir Tourism to aggressive market the State for tourism.

The delegation also thanked the Director Tourism Kashmir for putting in significantly appreciable and strenuous efforts for the promotion of tourism and assured full help and support in this regard.