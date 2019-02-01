KHARA seeks extension of dates for depositing electricity dues

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHARA) has requested State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor that the Govt. order no. 254 PDD of 2018 dated 28-12-2018 may be modified keeping in view the present slump in the tourism scenario in Kashmir.
It said the tourist arrivals during the last year and in the current year have been dismal , as is known to all.
KHARA has requested SAC to extend the last date of deposition of the electric dues from end January 2019 until end March 2019 and to be paid in easy installments.
“The relief given on interest and penalty in the arrears is commendable and KHARA thanks the State Administrative Council for this decision. Bringing the tariff for Hotels and Resorts at par with that of small scale industries is also highly appreciable. We request the department to give effect to the new tariff for the current year and kindly raise bills accordingly.”
KHARA has also requested that favourable orders may be issued to this effect immediately.
“Otherwise we will be left with no other alternative but to go for peaceful protest.”