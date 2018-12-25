About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

KHARA holds introductory meeting with Dir Tourism

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHARA) on Monday called on Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani and interacted with him over some of the issues confronting hospitality sector.
The delegation was led by Senior Vice President Advocate Abdul Majeed and General Secretary Tariq Mushtaq Mir.
KHARA took up the issue of renewal of the registration of the hotels in and around Lal Chowk.
KHARA urged the Director for aggressive tourism promotion through various road shows outside the state.
On the occasion, Director Tourism assured them all the support and said the department is planning aggressive promotion during the winter months.

 

