KHARA demands revision of tourist trade act

Calls on secretary tourism, apprises him of problems
Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHARA) has sought single window clearance system for the registration of the hotel and restaurant properties and also for their subsequent renewal.
A delegation of KHARA headed by its President Dr. Abdul Majid called on Secretary Tourism Rigzian Sampheal and apprised him about the issues and concerns confronted by the hotel and restaurant industry in particular and tourism industry in general.
During the meeting, KHARA urged secretary tourism that Tourist Trade Act of 1978 needs a revisit for necessary ratification and modification. The delegation also pleaded that single window system needs to be introduced in the Department of Tourism for register of hotels, guest houses and restaurants besides ensuring planned and organized growth of hotels, guest houses and restaurants.
KHARA also pleaded that government should take necessary steps to install Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) in vulnerable areas most particularly in Lal Chowk, Rajbagh, Indra Nagar as the government is committed to facilitating all hotels, guest houses and restaurants falling in these areas.
In this connection, the attention of Secretary Tourism was drawn to the Government order no. 475 – TSM of 2013 dated 29-11-2013 in reference to the Cabinet decision no. 244/32/2013 dated 18-11-2013. Secretary Tourism was informed that registration of most of the hotels, guest houses and restaurants was pending for want of renewal in absence of this facility.
KHARA informed the Secretary Tourism about the peculiar situation of hotels and restaurants falling in and around Lal Chowk area which have been existing there for about seven decades.
The Secretary Tourism assured the delegation that he would visit the Lalchowk area in this behalf so as to take a ground stock of the problem.
The delegation pleaded that the government needs to put in place Investment Insurance Policy so as to ensure the safeguards of investment being incurred by the hotels, guest houses and restaurants in the Valley in view of the fact that the valley has been facing acute political turmoil hitting hard the Hotel and Restaurant Industry in particular and causing huge loss to this sector of economic activity.
Government should also come up with a comprehensive and transparent tourism policy that would act as a guiding mechanism for promotion of tourism and the tourist related infrastructure.”
KHARA said delegation should take absolute care of environmental, ecological, land-use and other concerns.
The Secretary Tourism informed the delegation that the process for framing of Tourism Policy is already in motion and assured that all stakeholders would be taken on board while giving it a final shape.
The Secretary Tourism assured the delegation that he would brief the Minister about the issues raised by them.