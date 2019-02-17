About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

KHARA condemns attacks on Kashmiris

February 17, 2019


Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association head its meeting on Saturday and condemned the attacks carried out on Kashmiris in Jammu and other places.
In the meeting of its office bearers, KHARA demanded safety and security of all Kashmiri, traders, students, employees and
transporters out side Kashmir.
They also requested the authorities to take all necessary steps
to ensure the safety and security of the lives and property of Kashmiris in Jammu as well as in other parts of the country.

 

 

