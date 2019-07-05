Khanyar residents demand repair of roads, footpaths

July 05, 2019 | Sahil Iqball

Residents of Khanyar are up in arms against the authorities for failing to repair the roads and foot paths in the area.

The residents accused Roads and Building (R&B) Department of having failed to repair the footpaths and road between Babadamb to Khanyar. They said the roads are in dilapidated condition with potholes causing inconvenience to people in the area.

A local resident Towkeer Ahmad said, “The footpaths are in dilapidated condition from last 30 years but nobody is listening. We have been visiting R&B Department from last five years but they have been told that there are no funds available.”

He said they have submitted at least five applications to Chief Engineer R&B but nothing has been done so far. Ahmad said the potholes cause water logging in the area during rains which compels them to stay indoors.

“We have installed a donation box on the roadside to collect donation for repairing these footpaths,” Ahmad added.

The angry residents have urged Governor Satya Pal Malik and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to look into their grievances and resolve the matter as soon as possible.

Chief Engineer R&B, Sami Arif Yesvi told Rising Kashmir that they have already taken up the restoration work of roads in many areas of the city.

“We are working on these issues on priority. Due to bad weather the work has been affected. Otherwise, many areas would have been covered,” adding that in coming months focus will be both on interior and the main roads of Srinagar city.