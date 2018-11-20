Khanday’s demise widely mourned

Div Com, Sec Info deptt, KAS Officers Association, Under Secys offer condolences
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu/Srinagar, Nov 19:
The demise of former J&K Chief Secretary, Mohammed Iqbal Khandey, who passed away in Srinagar Monday morning, has been widely mourned across the State.
In a condolence message, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan expressed grief over the demise of former Chief Secretary. The office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir also held a condolence meeting which was attended by all the officers, who prayed for peace to the departed soul. The role of the deceased in the capacity of Head of the Departments was lauded and the whole Revenue Department expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.
The official spokesperson said the Secretary Information Department Sarmad Hafeez expressing his grief over the demise of former Chief Secretary said that Iqbal Khandey was the man with a compassionate heart, who always worked for the welfare of people of the State. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaving family and prayed for the peace to the departed soul.
A condolence meeting was also held in the Information Department, which was presided over by the Director Information Department Tariq Ahmed Zargar. The Director expressing his grief over the demise said that the State has lost a gifted administrator, whose problem-solving skills and promptness to deliver would always be remembered.
Secretary PHE and I&FC, Farooq Ahmad Shah expressed shock over the demise of former Chief Secretary Muhammad Iqbal Khanday and extended his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family.
Shah in his condolence message said late Muhammad Iqbal Khanday was a visionary and upright officer and will be remembered for a long time for his contributions in the civil services in Jammu and Kashmir.
He prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the tragic loss.
The KAS Officers Association expressed grief over the demise of former Chief Secretary J&K State. The Association held a condolence meeting, convened by its President Tasaduq Hussain Mir today here at Civil Secretariat Jammu.
It was attended by the various officers and office bearers of the KAS Officers Association and various other officers.
The President of the Association hailed the deceased as an officer of impeccable integrity with a deep sense of commitment towards the people of the State and said that his demise is an irreparable loss to the State.
During the meeting, the participants expressed grief and shock on the demise of the veteran officer. While expressing condolences, the Association prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family at this hour of grief.
In a condolence message, Under Secretaries to the government (Promotee) expressing their heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family, remembered the deceased for his administrative acumen and dynamism.
The J&K Public Service Commission held a condolence meeting under the chairmanship of Latief-u-Zaman Deva, to express their heartfelt condolence on the demise of Mohammad Iqbal Khandey. The Commission observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul and also prayed to Almighty to rest his soul in peace and give fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this untimely and irreparable loss.
Social Welfare Department in their condolence message said that Iqbal Khandey has left an everlasting and indelible impression on the State administration. In an official handout issued here, the spokesperson of the department said that State will remember precious public service of Iqbal Khandey as a bureaucrat who had great administrative skills. The press release read that the Department was stunned over the demise of a noble soul and prayed for the courage to bereaved family to bear this irresponsible loss. The department also expressed solidarity with the deceased’s sister Rukhsana Gani who is Director General Social Welfare Department Kashmir.
In their condolence message, the Faculty members and offices of the Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, Regional Centre, Sidhra Jammu expressed their condolences on the demise of Iqbal Khandey and said that the deceased was known for his promptness in decision-making during his tenure as Director, IMPARD.
The J&K Civil Secretariat Employees Union also convened a meeting attended by the various officers and office bearers of the Association to mourn the demise. A two-minute silence was observed to pay respects to the departed soul and pray for his eternal peace.
Expressing their grief over demise of Iqbal Khandey, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir in a press release issued here said that the department along with the teachers’ fraternity remembers the deceased for his outstanding and inspirational contribution in administration, which they witnessed during his tenure as the Director School Education Kashmir from 1st March 1987 to 31st November 1988.