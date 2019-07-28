Khan takes stock of arrangements for Haj pilgrims

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan Saturday visited the Haj House Srinagar to get fist hand appraisal of the facilities being made for the Haj pilgrims by the authorities.

The official spokesperson said the Advisor was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Executive Officer State Haj Committee and other concerned officers.

During the visit, the Advisor inspected the entire complex which includes pilgrims staying hall, dining hall, prayer hall and ablution room. While reviewing the facilities, the Advisor directed the officers to ensure all the necessary facilities are provided to the pilgrims and asked the officers for uninterrupted power and electricity facilities.

The Advisor further exhorted upon the concerned officers to keep dedicated staff for the maintenance of parks and landscaping of its premises.

He also inspected various blocks of the Hajj House and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements being made for the pilgrims.

