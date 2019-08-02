Khan for swift redressal of peoples’ problems

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan, on Thursday called for swift redressal of issues faced by the people.

As per an official, he said this as he met several deputations and individuals here and listened to their grievances and demands.

Deputation members projected a number of issues seeking immediate redress for their concerns.

A delegation of Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) Subject Specific Teachers raised their issues and demands regarding service matters.

Farooq Khan gave a patient hearing to the deputations and individuals. He said that the merit of each demand will be analyzed and action will be taken on priority to redress the same. He also gave on spot directions on issues that could be immediately redressed.

Earlier, S. Harjinder Singh Raina Ex-President and Ex General Secy DGPC, President of Gurdwara Committee and other DGPC Members met the Advisor and informed him about the preparations regarding upcoming 550th Birth Anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

The delegation members invited the Advisor to attend the welcome ceremony of Nagar Kirtan at Lakhanpur and to seek blessings of the Guru Sahib.

The Advisor assured them of full cooperation from state administration in connection with the upcoming welcoming ceremony programme, the official added.