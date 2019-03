Khan elected KPPA President

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) Saturday elected Farooq Javed Khan as its new president uncontested.

The election to new body was held at Press Club Kashmir. Nisar Ahmad was elected as vice president. He defeated Mohammad Amin War. Syed Muzaffar was elected general secretary and defeated Danish Ismail. Umar Ganai defeated Wasim Andrabi and was elected treasurer. Senior journalists Mehraj-ud-Din, Morifat Qadri and Tariq Bhat were election observers.