Khan bereaved, Sehrai expresses condolence

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has expressed grief over the demise of father of Tariq Ahmed Khan, Begum Bagh Pulwama after a brief illness. In a statement Sehrai condoled the demise and prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

The statement said that the Secretary of Public Relations Bashir Ahmed Qureshi led a delegation visited the residence of Tariq Ahmed Khan and shared condolence and sympathy with the bereaved family.





