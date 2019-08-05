Khan assumes office as DC Ramban

August 05, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Nazim Zai Khan on Sunday assumed the office as Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban. He replaced Showkat Aijaz Bhat who has been transferred as DC Kulgam.

As per an official, various senior officers of the district administration welcomed the incumbent DC and assured their full cooperation for development of the district.

Soon after assuming the charge, the Deputy Commissioner held a meeting with ADC Dr. Basharat and other officers of district administration. The DC impressed upon them to adopt a coordinated approach to achieve goals set for development of the district, besides mitigating public issues on priority.