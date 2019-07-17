Khalil Bandh resigns from PDP

July 17, 2019 | RK Online Desk

People's Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader and district president Pulwama Mohammad Khalil Bandh has resigned from the basic membership of the party.

In a letter, Khalil Bandh outlined how the party compromised on its basic principles after demise of late Mufti Mohammad Syed and how veteran faces were sidelined in decision making process and the manner in which series of self destructive decisions were taken at behest of the vested interests.

He outlined how voices of experienced and wisdom were neglected and humiliated and the manner in which he found himself suffocated during the tenure of Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

It is worth mentioning here that Khalil Bandh is founder member of PDP and is veteran political figure from turmoil hit South Kashmir, having looked after key portfolios.

The former MLA expressed gratitude to his workers and vowed to never let down them.

He reaffirmed that for the larger Interests of his workers and emotions of people he is left with no option but to say goodbye to the party.