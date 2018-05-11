Khalil Bandh for promoting micro irrigation, skills to boost agriculture production

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, MAY 10:
Minister for Agriculture, Muhammad Khalil Band, Thursday stressed on the promotion of micro irrigation system in water-stressed areas and adoption of appropriate and scientific cropping system to boost agriculture production.
He made these remarks during a meeting with a team of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) who called on him here today.
Issues ranging from support by NABARD towards rural infrastructure development, Long-term Irrigation Fund, Warehouse Infrastructure Fund, Micro Irrigation Fund, Strengthening of Cooperative Credit delivery systems in the state were discussed threadbare during the meeting.
The NABARD team included Chief General Manager, Deputy General Manager and other officials.
The Minister stressed on the need for addressing the issues related to water stress and ways of enhancing agricultural productivity.
Band emphasized that immense potential available for driving the growth of agriculture and rural development need to be adequately harnessed. He said support of NABARD was a must in this regard for the development of core and primary sectors of the state. The NABARD team shared information related to the various interventions of NABARD and urged the Minister to facilitate an enabling environment for the funding of projects in the state.
The Minister expressed gratitude to the NABARD team for providing all support in formulating schemes and adequate funds for implementing various developmental programmes in the state.
The Minister also sought financial support from NABARD for projects related to climate change, roads, processing parks and irrigation.