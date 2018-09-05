Khajuria listens to people`s grievances

Kathua, September 04:
District Development Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria today listened to the grievances of public hailing from remote corners of the district.
An overwhelming participation of people was witnessed at the grievance redress camp held at the Conference Hall of DC Office Complex.
The delegations apprised the District administration of issues pertaining to roads, adequate supply and availability of ration, augmentation of power and water supply system, etc. They put forth several demands including improvement in the condition of roads, solving the problem of low voltage and ensuring regular potable water supply besides timely settlement of revenue related matters.
Meanwhile, the DDC gave a patient hearing to the grievances and directed the concerned departments to take immediate measures for their redressal.
At the outset, the District Development Commissioner urged the officers to put in dedicated efforts for resolving issues of public importance. He further divulged that deputations in large numbers are coming to his office to get their issues resolved and it is the responsibility of District administration to mitigate these issues proactively.
Deputations which met the DDC were from village Barwal, Nannan, Keerian, Padyari, Jakhbar, Khanpur, Hiranagar, various wards of Kathua and its adjoining area visited DC office complex today for resolving their grievances.
Additional DC Ghansham Singh, Tehsildar Kathua and AD FCS & CA were also present.