About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Khajuria, Chauhan assume offices

 Rohit Khajuria on Thursday assumed the office of Deputy Commissioner Samba, here in presence of district officers.
As per an official, Khajuria, transferred from special secretary in J&K secretariat earlier served in various capacities including Deputy Commissioner Kathua and Udhampur.
Later, outgoing DC Sushma Chauhan was accorded a warm farewell in presence of district officers.
The function was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Gupta, Additional District Development Commissioner Arvind Kotwal, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vijaypur, Chief Planning Officer Samba, District Information Officer Samba, District Social Welfare Officer Samba besides other officers and officials were also present.
Meanwhile, Sushma Chauhan took over the charge here from outgoing Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar.
After assuming office, Chauhan chaired an introductory meeting with the senior officers and other staff of DC office. She urged them to synergize efforts to complete the pending works with a special focus on the mega infrastructural projects.
Beside others, the meeting was attended by ADDC Tanvir Iqbal Malik, ADCs Rishpal Singh and Tahir Firdous, CPO Yoginder Singh Katoch, ACR and SDMs of Jammu district, the official added.

 

Latest News

Sgr-Jmu highway reopens for traffic, landslide debris cleared

Sgr-Jmu highway reopens for traffic, landslide debris cleared

Aug 01 | Agencies
Rasheed urges NC to reveal details of meeting with PM

Rasheed urges NC to reveal details of meeting with PM

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
LS passes amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

LS passes amendments to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Pak to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday: Foreign O ...

Pak to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav by Friday: Foreign O ...

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Congress calls Kashmir Policy Planning group meeting on Friday

Congress calls Kashmir Policy Planning group meeting on Friday

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
Unnao case: BJP expels accused MLA Senger

Unnao case: BJP expels accused MLA Senger

Aug 01 | Agencies
Two pc hike in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel

Two pc hike in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel

Aug 01 | Agencies
Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Kejriw ...

Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Kejriw ...

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
UAE to launch Arab world

UAE to launch Arab world's first spacecraft to Mars in July 2020

Aug 01 | PTI
Unemployment a ticking time-bomb that can explode anytime: Tarigami

Unemployment a ticking time-bomb that can explode anytime: Tarigami

Aug 01 | Rising Kashmir News
NC MPs meet Modi, discuss Kashmir situation

NC MPs meet Modi, discuss Kashmir situation

Aug 01 | Junaid Kathju
CASO underway in orchards of Shopian village

CASO underway in orchards of Shopian village

Aug 01 | Javid Sofi
Job consultancy owner arrested in Budgam: Police

Job consultancy owner arrested in Budgam: Police

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
Civilian injured as India, Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Civilian injured as India, Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Aug 01 | Agencies
President Kovind gives assent to triple talaq bill

President Kovind gives assent to triple talaq bill

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Police arrests 5 burglars, recovers stolen property in Budgam

Police arrests 5 burglars, recovers stolen property in Budgam

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
US sanctions Iran

US sanctions Iran's foreign minister

Aug 01 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Police arrests Hizb millitant in Budgam

Police arrests Hizb millitant in Budgam

Aug 01 | RK Online Desk
Arrested man

Arrested man 'spying' for India, claims Pak police

Aug 01 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Khajuria, Chauhan assume offices

              

 Rohit Khajuria on Thursday assumed the office of Deputy Commissioner Samba, here in presence of district officers.
As per an official, Khajuria, transferred from special secretary in J&K secretariat earlier served in various capacities including Deputy Commissioner Kathua and Udhampur.
Later, outgoing DC Sushma Chauhan was accorded a warm farewell in presence of district officers.
The function was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Gupta, Additional District Development Commissioner Arvind Kotwal, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vijaypur, Chief Planning Officer Samba, District Information Officer Samba, District Social Welfare Officer Samba besides other officers and officials were also present.
Meanwhile, Sushma Chauhan took over the charge here from outgoing Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar.
After assuming office, Chauhan chaired an introductory meeting with the senior officers and other staff of DC office. She urged them to synergize efforts to complete the pending works with a special focus on the mega infrastructural projects.
Beside others, the meeting was attended by ADDC Tanvir Iqbal Malik, ADCs Rishpal Singh and Tahir Firdous, CPO Yoginder Singh Katoch, ACR and SDMs of Jammu district, the official added.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;