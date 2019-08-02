Khajuria, Chauhan assume offices

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Rohit Khajuria on Thursday assumed the office of Deputy Commissioner Samba, here in presence of district officers.

As per an official, Khajuria, transferred from special secretary in J&K secretariat earlier served in various capacities including Deputy Commissioner Kathua and Udhampur.

Later, outgoing DC Sushma Chauhan was accorded a warm farewell in presence of district officers.

The function was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Gupta, Additional District Development Commissioner Arvind Kotwal, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vijaypur, Chief Planning Officer Samba, District Information Officer Samba, District Social Welfare Officer Samba besides other officers and officials were also present.

Meanwhile, Sushma Chauhan took over the charge here from outgoing Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar.

After assuming office, Chauhan chaired an introductory meeting with the senior officers and other staff of DC office. She urged them to synergize efforts to complete the pending works with a special focus on the mega infrastructural projects.

Beside others, the meeting was attended by ADDC Tanvir Iqbal Malik, ADCs Rishpal Singh and Tahir Firdous, CPO Yoginder Singh Katoch, ACR and SDMs of Jammu district, the official added.