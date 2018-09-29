Khadi India in Leh to help in countering Chinese goods

Press Trust of IndiaSrinagar
Leh, a bustling tourist town in Jammu and Kashmir, has got a helping hand from the Khadi India to counter the dominance of Chinese goods in its market.
A top official of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said the Khadi India has been in discussion with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) to help artisans and craftsmen in Leh to overcome the infiltration of Chinese goods.
KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the Khadi India was committed to cooperate with the LAHDC so that traditional art and craft of Leh regains its lost glory.
He said the KVIC was exploring all means to reach to the remotest corner of the country and during a four-day tour to Jammu and Kashmir he visited Leh and held discussion with Dorjey Mutup, the Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC on September 27 for starting Khadi developmental activities at the outmost hilly hamlets there.
[Pic used in news is representational]