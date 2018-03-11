Khadi Artisans Conference from 30 March

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
All India Khadi Karigar Conference is going to be organised from 30 March at Baghpat, UP in which Artisans from North Zone of the Country will also participate. This was disclosed today by KVIC (North Zone) Chairperson Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat.
Dr. Hina Said that Conference will be chaired by Bhartiya Janta Party’s National President Shri Amit Shah. Conference will be attended by around 25 Thousand Spinners and Weavers from around 25 Districts of the Country.
Dr. Hina Said we are not selling Khadi but providing it at your door steps. Khadi has been spreading its wings in all directions for creating maximum Job opportunities for the Artisans. Since sanitation and Khadi was close to Father of Nation Shri Mahatma Gandhi’s heart, the KVIC is all set to take his legacy forward.
She Said that we have also taken up the call of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s call of “Sweet Revolution” very seriously and we are trying to give a major push to our “Honey Mission” in the coming days.
Dr. Hina said that it was the initiatives and appeals made by our Hon’ble Prime Minister- who is himself the latest USP of Khadi- that Khadi has now become a fashion trend among the youths. Even the results speak.
She said that this conference is to provide aid to the Artisans and generate employment opportunities. The conference will help people access Khadi at their doorstep. There has been a tremendous growth in Khadi in the past two years and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi boosting the use of Khadi the growth and popularity of Khadi is on rise. (KNS)
