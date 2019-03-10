KGVB School in Budgam inagurated

March 10, 2019 |

District Development Commissioner, Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today inaugurated a KGVB School building at Patvow in Budgam.

CEO Budgam, Fatima Tak, DEPO Budgam, Farooq Ahmad Raina, ZEO Budgam Samia Geelani besides a large gathering of locals were also present on the occasion.

Constructed by the engineering wing of School Education Department at a cost of Rs 62 lakh, the building will facilitate the girls students belonging to the poor sections of the society. The school has been sanctioned by the Ministry of MHRD under KGVB scheme especially for the benefits of poor girls.

The three-story building will have an intake capacity of 100 students for classes from 6th - 8th standards and are equipped with all facilities including boarding and lodging.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC reiterated that similar construction plans are in pipeline in other parts of the district, where such infrastructure is required. She said the Government is committed to provide all basic requirements in all educational institutions to negotiate any inconveniences students are facing in this regard.

A similar KGVB school constructed at a cost of Rs 42 lakh was inaugurated at Lanilab Gurwait by SDM Khansahab Samar Nayak in presence of CEO Budgam, DEPO Budgam and ZEO Budgam.