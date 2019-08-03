KGP college asks students to vacate hostel

August 03, 2019 15:36:00 | Riyaz Bhat

Authorities at Kashmir Government Polytechnic College (KGP) Srinagar on Saturday asked the students to vacate from the college hostel immediately till further orders.

In this regard, a notice was issued by the Principal of KGP Srinagar, Altaf Hussain Shalla.

“It is notified for the information of all students who are residing in the College hostel to vacate from the hostel immediately and no students will be provided hostel facility till further orders,” reads the order.

Talking to Rising Kashmir Shalla clarified, “The order to vacate the College hostel was issued for the renovation purposes but it was taken in the wrong context.”

Meanwhile, the non-local students of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar also were leaving the institution.

Earlier, on Friday evening, NIT administration issued a notice—directing for suspension of classwork in the institute till further orders.

“The above notice stands issued in accordance with instructions received from the district administration, Srinagar,” the notice said.

However, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, on Twitter handle wrote, “We notify when we issue closure order. Our 900 plus schools/KVs are open today.”

“Objected to NIT claim of district administration directions to close the institute, Citing SM triggered panic among parents; they sought transportation help for limited numbers. We assured full security in Campus too,” he wrote.