KGE organises trek to Zabarwan forest range

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Geographic Expedition (KGE) in collaboration with J&K Adventure Sports Club (JKASC) Srinagar Sunday organised a day-long trek to Brein Conservation Reserve covering Zabarwan range forest.

Twelve members participated in the trek which was led by Wildlife Guard Basharat, Sajad Hussain of JKASC who is also done completed Basic Mountaineering Course and Amir Wali Director Operation of WCF & CEO KGE.

The trekkers had a bird's eye view of the Hariparbat Fort, Shankaracharya temple, Dal and Nigeen Lake and adjoining areas.

The trekkers also enjoyed the view of Dachigaam, Mahadev peak and snow-laden Harmukh Mountain.

The experts on the occasion made the trekkers aware of the wild animals like Hangul, Bear and Leopard.

The trekkers also conducted a cleanliness drive while retracing the trail.