KEY FEATURES OF MOU

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The bank shall provide following institutional services and facilities to the University:

Institutional accounts to be opened wherein no service/commission or any other charges shall be levied (charges levied if any shall be reversed), all services like POS, Payment Gateway, e-Solution for Revenue Collection, e-Solution for collection of all types of fee viz Admission fee, Hostel fee, Examination fee, Registration Fee etc to be provided free of cost, Bank shall provide fee collection facility to the University students at all Business Units of J&K Bank, which will be based on e-Challan system, Payment/disbursement of funds like Employee Payments, Student refunds, Vendor Payments etc through offline/online mode/RTGS/NEFT/PFMS etc. without any charges, Collection Services like PGW, Automated Clearing House (NACH), Point of Sale, Net Banking, KIOSK Services etc. without any charges, other Bank cheques/financial instruments to be accepted and remitted without any charges, bank shall be providing free of cost dedicated Fund Manager to manage the surplus Sweep-in facility for Institutional Account/s of the University, preferred rate of Interest on Bulk deposits with secured returns. University shall be free to place Fixed Deposits with any other Bank if the J&K bank fails to provide matching return, services to the University for PFMS portal, collection of Income Tax deposits, remittance of GST etc without any charges, bank shall Sponsor Seminars, conferences, workshops and other academic/administrative initiatives of the University as mutually agreed upon, Bank shall establish a full-fledged Branch in University Campus with Best in Class Banking Services for which the required land shall be provided by the University free of rent and till the branch comes up at the campus, Bank personnel to be deployed at University campus as per the need of the University, separate bank counter for the University staff and students at the nearest branch/s of the J&K Bank.

The MoU further says that bank shall provide following facilities, concessions to the students including: No-frill Accounts/Zero balance accounts with debit cards to be provided to students. No requirement of maintaining minimum balance, debit Card to be issued free of charges with no annual usage charges. Free e-banking/ SMS facility, 50 per cent concession on normal charges in respect of issue/ cancellation of Demand Drafts & Pay Orders, student savings bank account shall be converted to General Savings Bank Account after completion of studies or on relinquishing the studies, whichever is earlier, smart Campus Cards to be issued free of cost which shall serve as student ID card as well as bank debit card, educational loans as per the bank norms to be provided to students with waiver of processing fee, bank shall arrange guest lecturers from trained staff for Students of the University and students shall also be accommodated by the bank for internships.