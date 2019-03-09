About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 09, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Key accused arrested in Pulwama girl suicide case: Police

 The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday evening arrested a youth accused for inciting a girl to commit suicide at a village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
A girl (name with-held) had consumed some poisonous substance at a village in Pulwama two days ago and was shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar where she was declared brought dead.
The family members of the girl accused a youth from Keller village for sharing her photograph on social media. A family member of the girl said that the girl consumed some poisonous substance after learning that her photograph was shared on Facebook.
"She was very perturbed by the photograph which made her to commit suicide," the family member said, adding that they approached police authorities and lodged a complaint against the said person.
A police official said that on March 7, Police Station Pulwama received a complaint from the parents of a girl (name withheld) that their daughter committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance at her residence.
He said that they also stated in the complaint that some objectionable pictures were uploaded on social media which forced her to commit suicide.
"A case was registered and investigation were taken up by a team which was constituted under the supervision of Dy. SP headquarters Pulwama , Farooq Ahmad and accused ,Mudasir Ahmad Khanday resident of Keller Shopian was arrested," he said, adding that on his disclosure some mobile phones have been seized.
He added that name of some other persons have surfaced who will be taken into custody for questioning.
"The investigation of the case is going on."
However, in a pre-recorded video which surfaced on social media Mudasir pleaded his innocence and accused a cousin of the victim for uploading her photograph on social media.
He can be heard saying that the girl was tortured by three of her cousins. "She was compelled by her cousin, Ishfaq Ahmad to commit suicide," he is heard saying in the video.

 

 

