Kerala Floods: Opportunities in devastation

With waters receding the submerged Kerala, the pain, agony and devastation is unfolding. The worst floods in a century have destroyed the many parts of state leaving its people in great trauma.
Thousands of people have been displaced and hundreds have lost their lives leaving many orphaned and many widowed. The economic loss to the state due to this disaster is very huge and it will take a sizeable portion of time to recover from this enormous loss.
The excessive monsoon rains is what the agencies and experts opine a major reason behind the calamity but no one can deny the fact that climate change is the striking cause of such tragedies in all the places across the world and Kerala in this case is in no way an exception.
Many pseudo politicians for the sake of self-interest have cited many weird reasons which have no ground and thus mocking the logic. One can only pity the intellect of such people. Some experts argue that mismanagement of dams also added to the magnitude of flooding and certainly this severity could have been reduced below the dams provided the dam spillways were opened earlier.
Our Valley in September 2014 witnessed the same kind of flooding and no other people can better understand the pain of Karalites’ than Kashmiris’.
Our volunteers have risen to the occasion, serving there with all basic life-saving things like food items, clothes and medicines. Our premier financial institution Jammu and Kashmir Bank is in no way behind and has come up with financial aid of Rs 11crores.
Such measures only reflect the character and humanistic attitude of the people of Jammu Kashmir. People of Kashmir have shown great resilience during and after the floods of 2014 and this added to their character and strength.
The calamity although very disastrous has at the same time come up with many opportunities. It has taught many lessons not only to the state of Kerala but to the other states of India as well.
One can only fight and triumph in the battlefield when armoured with all the armaments that are indispensable for defeating the enemy. So, one need to better prepare in advance to get the desired results.
Likewise, to overcome any disaster and to mitigate the loss of life and property if not avoided at all, a proactive approach is something that can prove very handy. The disaster preparedness will do a great deal when encountering such challenges.
The people in general need to realize that the onus of such devastation cannot be laid on government alone but they need to come to fore and work hand in hand with the authorities. They also need to realize that self-interest is subservient to the collective interest and yes it is there in the collective interest where their self-welfare lies.
The government on the other hand has to activate and reinforce its administrative machinery with new zeal and confidence and so work for new and rejuvenated Kerala. The state at this point of time needs every kind of help be it financial assistance from the government in centre or other technical help from international agencies to enable itself to come out of this dreadful disaster.
At the same time they need to remember not to repeat the mistakes that had been committed in the past like building the residential and other business houses near the rivers and in areas that are prone to floods.
The people of Kerala are known for their intellectual and analytical capabilities. This disaster will definitely open the new gates of research in earth sciences and other related areas and will enable them to know the reasons mainly responsible for such devastation.
Additionally, it has provided them an opportunity to equip themselves with new tools and techniques of disaster management thus better cope up in future.
The deluge might certainly have taken away the shelters from the people for thousands of houses have been destroyed but yes it has certainly not wiped off the love which they have garnered for one another in their hearts and instead it has cultivated and rooted this deep and made it strong. The people have learnt to live for others ignoring their self.
Author is Assistant Professor, Commerce, Govt. Degree College, Tral