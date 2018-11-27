Kept our promise by not killing Khrew militant: Army claims

Javid SofiAwantipora:
Army Monday claimed to have kept their “promise” after detaining a local Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militant alive from Khrew village of Pulwama.
Addressing a press conference, Samar Raghav, CO, 50 RR, said that the during the gunfight which raged last night witnessed killing of a Pakistani militant, Waseem Ahmad and after 48 hour operation, army official claimed that they managed to apprehend the local militant—a promise which they had given to the militant’s family and not killing.
He said that a local militant, Suhail Nisar Lone, resident of Khrew village was apprehended and handed over to police. Nisar had joined militant ranks four months ago and his family had pleaded him to return home. The army officer claimed that they army officials had met Nisar's family after his joining militant ranks and his mother had pleaded to spare his life. "We kept our promise. Didn’t shoot him to kill despite he fired on us continuously. We overpowered him and he was apprehended alive despite he fired up on us," he said.
A JeM militant Waseem was killed in a gunfight with government forces in Bathein area of Khrew on Sunday.