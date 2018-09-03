KEI celebrates Annual Scholars’ Day-2018

‘3200 scholarships granted among needy students since 2007’
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Sep 02:
Kashmir Education Initiative (KEI) has offered scholarships to more than 3000 students, since its inception in 2007. The announcement was made during its Annual Scholars’ Day-2018 held here in the convocation hall of University of Kashmir.
Addressing the gathering on the occasion, KEI President, Mehraj Pandit said the organization has offered scholarships to more than 3200 students and each year they continuing to do so and help hundreds of students.
Pandit said, “The scholars whom we offer scholarships belong to backward and poor families and they aren’t able to get such competencies in their schools and homes.”
He further said that KEI offers 700 scholarships every year for the students from 9th to 12th standard in which 150 scholarships are given to the selected candidates in each class.
“The idea of the program is that when the scholars will grow they will contribute to their families and respective communities,” Pandit said.
On the occasion, another official, Prof Khurshid Ahmad said, “KEI is developing as a students’ advisory board. Established by few Kashmiris, KEI provides scholarship to students from 9th to 12th standard. We also provide them mentoring by initiating workshops to build their competencies.”
The event with a theme ‘Cultivating Community’ was attended by many scholars of KEI who narrated their stories. On the occasion, noted satirist and poet Zareef Ahmad Zareef was also present on the occasion. He drew comparison between modern and ancient community in his typical satirical tone.
