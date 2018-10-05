KEG delegation interacts with Secretary Information

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 04:
The office bearers and executive members of the Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) met Secretary Information, Sarmad Hafeez here today to discuss various issues pertaining to the media fraternity in the State.
Director Information, Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Joint Director Information (Headquarters), Sajid Yehaya Naqash and Joint Director Information Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak were also present during the interaction.
During the meeting the KEG members raised various issues including timely accreditation of the journalists, launching of journalist welfare scheme, making Press Club Srinagar fully functional, bringing non-accredited journalists under the ambit of recently announced Health Insurance Scheme for media-persons and rationalization of advisement distribution.
The Secretary Information assured the Editors that the Government has initiated various measures to ensure growth of the newspapers and socio-economic security of the journalists.
The KEG members who were present at the meeting include Rashid Makhdoomi, Printer & Publisher, Greater Kashmir Group of publications; Bashir Manzar, Editor, Kashmir Images; Tahir Mohi-ud-Din, Editor Chattan; Manzoor Anjum, Editor Uqab; Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, Editor Afaaq; Raja Mohi-ud-Din, Editor Tameel-e-Irshad; Haji Mohammad Hayat, Printer & Publisher, Kashmir Reader; Haroon Rashid Shah, Editor, Nidai-e-Mashriq; Sajjad Haider, Editor Kashmir Observer; Masood Hussain, Editor Kashmir Life and Shafat Kira, Editor, Kashmir Vision.