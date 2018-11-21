KEF, JKNF team express solidarity with Tariq Mir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 20:
A four-member team of Jammu Kashmir Editors Forum (JKEF) and Jammu and Kashmir Newspapers Forum ( JKNF) visited the residence of Tariq Ali Mir of Shahabad Doru to condole the death of his grandfather, G H Rasool Mir a prominent religious scholar, social and political activist.
Mir was 90 and contributed to the society in various capacities. Members expressed heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family. The members prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family. They also prayed to the Almighty to give strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. The team comprised of Farooq Wani, Arshid Rasool, Nisar Peerzada and Khalid Wani.
Meanwhile, JKEF team Nissar Peerzada and Khalid Wani visited the residence of Dr Nisar Ahamd Bhat Trali (MD) who’s father Mohammad Ismail Bhat passed away on Monday after a brief illness.