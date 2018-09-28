Keeri Football Club enters semis

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shaheed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial Football League

Rising Kashmir News:

Kreeri Football Club qualified for semi-final of ‘Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial (SSSBM) Football League 7v7’, after defeating Wagoora Football Club on Thursday at Government Higher Secondary School Kreeri.
Kreeri FC defeated Wagoora FC by 2-0 goals and became the fourth team to qualify for semis. Rouf Zargar was the lone scorer of the match, who created an opportunity in the second half of the game and netted the ball into opponents’ goalpost.
The league is being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri, Baramulla which is inching towards its final stage.

 

