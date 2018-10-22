KEA threatens ‘mass agitation’

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 21:
Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) threatened of mass-agitation against the killing of six civilians in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.
Extending support to the shutdown call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), KEA Co-Chairman Farooq Ahmad Dar said, “If this bloodshed continues here, Kashmir will witness another agitation like 2016.”
He said: “We won’t care about the loss to our businesses or tourism. We will go for mass-agitation. Loss of business can be compensated but nothing can compensate the loss of lives.”
Dar said in view of the civilian killings in Kashmir they would hold a peaceful protest at Ghanta Ghar on Tuesday.
KEA also appealed the civil society, Kashmir High Court Bar Association and other civic organisations to join their peaceful protest in solidarity with the civilians killed in Kashmir.
“Every day a civilian is being killed or injured with the use of pellets and bullets,” Dar said.
KEA chief spokesman Siduiqe Ronga said, “If the government wants to kill us then why don’t they declare a war against the unarmed civilians of Kashmir.”
Expressing deep anguish over the civilian killings in Kulgam, KEA Chairman Yaseen Khan said, “Our youth are being slaughtered like animals as Government of India refuses to give up its policy of repression and acknowledge that people of Kashmir will not yield to submission.”
Khan said entire Kashmir was in a “shock and mourning” after the killing of six civilians in Kulgam.