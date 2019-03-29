About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

KEA supports JCCC, demand release of pending payment to contractors

Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) headed by Muhammad Yousuf Chapri on Thursday extended support to Joint Contractors Coordination Committee (JCCC) who are on strike to demand release of their pending payment.
The KEA Chairman addressed a presser today at Chief Engineering Complex Rajbagh Srinagar during which he gave 24 hours ultimatum to the government regarding release of payments to the contractors. “We (KEA) with JCCC will hit streets jointly in case the pending payment of contractors is not released in 24 hours,” Chapri said.
He said that the government has utterly failed to release their pending payment. “The contractors have worked hard since the 2014 floods but the payments are still pending, therefore leaving the contractors and their families to suffer,” he added.
Chapri said that payment of Rs 1100 crore is pending to the contractors even as the projects have been completed fully or pending.
Meanwhile, the contractors said that they will boycott the works in future in case the demands are not met, adding that they have already locked down the offices here to press for their demands.
“We urge the higher ups to look into the matter at an earliest and release the pending payment so that our families could heave a sigh of relief,” they said. (KNS)

 

 

