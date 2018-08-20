KEA stages protest in Dal Lake

Says won’t allow GoI to abrogate Article 35-A at any cost
Says won’t allow GoI to abrogate Article 35-A at any cost
Mir BaseeratSrinagar, Aug 19:
Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Sunday staged a unique protest from Dalgate to Zabarwan Park against the abrogation of Article 35-A.
The protest was organized by KEA in association with the Shikara Owners Association.
Hundreds of Shikara owners under the banner of Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) boarded colorful Shikaras and raised slogans in favor of Article 35-A. The protestors were carrying placards and banners seeking dismissal of petition against Article 35-A in the Supreme Court.
Scores of Shikaras moved along the shores of Dal that attracted the attention of passersby.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Co-chairman, Kashmir Economic Alliance, Farooq Ahmad Dar expressed serious concern and said the abrogation of Article 35-A is a direct attack on the autonomy of the Jammu and Kashmir and Central government is to blamed for it.
“Central government is implementing agenda of the RSS as they are hell bent to do away with Article 35-A which gives Jammu and Kashmir a special status in the country,” said Dar.
He added that the wounds inflicted on the state’s autonomy through extension of GST is still fresh as another new machination has been launched to question the validity of Article 35-A.
Dar said the protest is aimed to warn the Central government over the attempt to abrogate Article 35-A in the state.
“We won’t allow New Delhi to abrogate Article 35-A in the state at any cost as Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and is enjoying its own constitution and powers,” said Dar.
He said the conspiracy to remove Article 35-A is aimed to infringe the special status of JK.
“We are against this move and will oppose it tooth and nail,” he said.
He stressed that the conspiracy to remove Article 35-A is essentially the agenda of communal, divisive and anti-democratic forces who want to thrive on uncertainty, discard, hatred and turmoil.
“The state governor should take the case very seriously and contend it in the Supreme Court vigorously,” Dar added.
Chairman KEA, Mohammad Yousuf Chapri, Vice Chairman Ajaz Ahmed Shahdhar, Chief Spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Ronga, Shikara Association President Haji Wali Mohammed and others also participated in the Shikara rally.
m.baseerat7@gmail.com