KEA seeks rehabilitation of Shalimar fire victims

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Dec 12:
Kashmir Economic Alliance appealed the authorities to ensure rehabilitation of the traders of Shalimar whose shops were gutted in a fire incident on the intervening night of 9 and 10 December.
A delegation of KEA led by co-chairman Farooq Ahmed Dar and Vice Chairman Ajaz Shahdhar visited affected shopkeepers of Shalimar and said goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the incident. “We appeal the authorities to take measures for their rehabilitation,” Dar said.
Kashmir Economic Alliance extended support to fire victims and urged the district administration to ensure speedy rehabilitation of the affected traders.
KEA deliberated on measures which could help in the rehabilitation of the affected traders.
“We appeal the Government, District administration and J&K Bank to provide financial assistance to the affected traders.”