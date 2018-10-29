KEA seeks inquiry into JK Bank recruitment

Mir BaseeratOctober 28, Srinagar:
Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) led by Mohammad Yusuf Chapri Sunday sought inquiry into the alleged J&K Bank ‘recruitment fraud’ as revealed by Governor Satya Pal Malik.
The governor alleged that a complete selection list of 582 candidates in Jammu and Kashmir Bank was set aside to appoint political workers.
While briefing the media persons here, Co-chairman KEA Farooq Ahmad Dar demanded complete investigation in the appointment of more than 582 youth.
Dar said Jammu and Kashmir Bank is the property owned by Kashmiri's and its credibility is at stake if an investigation is not carried out on the recruitment processes.
"J&K Bank holds trust of hundreds and thousands of its customers in J&K. We should know if scam happened or it is a plot to defame the credibility of the bank,” said Dar.
Dar said people have lot of hopes on J&K Bank which has been providing support to the local business community.
He said 10 years ago, the then coalition government handed over J&K Bank’s powers to RBI and it also lost its credibility.
"JK Bank had to follow the guidelines provided by the RBI like the state bank and others," said Dar.