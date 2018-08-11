KEA lashes at SMC on defunct drainage

Threatens to hit streets if Govt doesn’t remove political appointee Commissioner
Srinagar:
Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), an amalgam of various trade bodies and JK Central Contractors’ Coordination Committee (JKCCCC) Friday alleged that Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has failed to provide proper drainage facilities to the inhabitants of Srinagar city.
Addressing a joint press conference here, KEA Chairman MYousef Chapri said that even a low downpour has been resulting in water logging of many city areas.
Referring to the August 4 rains, He said that whole Srinagar city was sunk just because of the rains not lasting for more than an hour
“The drains need constant de-silting. From a long time, the drains have not been cleaned, resulting in their choking. It is obvious that choking will not allow the water to flow through the drains, as such water instantly accumulates,” Chapri added.
Co-chairman, KEA and General Secretary JK central contractors’ coordination Committee Farooq Ahmad Dar said that the development of the city has come to a “standstill”.
No funds have been utilized for the last ten months. The development of Srinagar city hold tremendous significance as it is the preferred place for the tourists, “he said.
Dar on the occasion raised severe concern on the rising population of dogs.
“The dogs pose severe threat to the locals. Efforts should be made to tackle their growing population. The only way to curtail their population is to adopt scientific means, “he said.
KEA Co Chairman threatened hit the streets if Government does not remove the political appointee SMC commissioner when all the other political appointees have already been removed by Governor Administration. KEA Vice Chairman Ajaz shahdhar,senor Leader Tasaduq Hussain laway ,sirtaj contractors association president Arshid Ahmed Bhat and Haji Nisar were present on press conference.