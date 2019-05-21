KEA, KTMF hail J&K Bank for jump in net profit

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Kashmir Economic Alliance Chairman Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan has hailed the Chairman J&K Bank Parvez Ahmed for reported over seven-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 214.80 crore in fourth quarter of the fiscal ended March 2019.

Khan who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) said it was a significant development for the state of Jammu and Kashmir in general and the business community in particular.

He hailed in particular the performance of CEO Parvez Ahmed in making the bank scale new heights of success.

Khan said the performance of the bank can even improve further if it’s kept away from politicization. “J&K Bank is the collective asset of all the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and it has been providing quality services to the people in general and business community in particular and we need to safeguard it for the collective economic prosperity,” Khan said.

Khan said the people of the state treat the bank as their collective asset which needs to be separated from politics.

The KEA Media Head Farhan Kitab said in the testing times the bank has been a main support for the business community which has been struggling to revive their operations since 2014 floods.