KEA, KTMF demand speedy probe in rape and murder of Kathua girl

Mir Baseerat/ Sabreen AshrafSrinagar, Feb 24:
The Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) on Saturday demanded speedy probe into the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua.
Addressing a press conference here, KEA chairman Haji Mohammad Yasin Khan cautioned the Government of India (GoI) and State government against hushing up the case.
He said the government must look into the matter lest situation goes out of control.
Khan, who also heads the KTMF, said the rape and murder of a minor girl, is not political, communal or regional issue but case of humanity for which every human regardless of his or her ideology should come forward and seek justice and capital punishment for the culprits.
“The GoI is trying to give it a political colour while it is the simple case of rape and murder,” he said.
Khan said unfortunately some vested interests are trying to communalize and politicize the issue so that the fair trial gets hushed up and the perpetrators of the crime, a few of whom have already been arrested, are exonerated.
The rightwing Hindu Etka Manch has demanded release of the two SPOs arrested by police for their involvement in the brutal crime.
Khan said the accused should be awarded severe punishment.
“We fail to understand why the case is being handed over to CBI and the case is being hushed up. People have already lost faith in CBI,” he said.
He said the traders’ community would stand with the victim family till justice prevails.
“As part of the sinister agenda, the Hindu Ekta Manch in league with some political parties staged a pro-rapist rally and some politicians from mainstream parties have started echoing the same language,” Khan said adding, “It is unfortunate that government allowed the miscreants to take out rallies in support of rapists.”
He said irony is that those people, who want justice for Asifa, are being arrested by the police in Kathua.
Khan said things have taken ugly turn as some forces in Jammu province have called for boycott of the nomadic Muslim tribes in the region.
He alleged that Muslim community in Jammu region is being targeted for one reason or the other.
Khan said till now the only reason of silence of his forum was that twin chambers of commerce and industries in Jammu and Kashmir are into alliance.
“We were expecting them to make the stand of business community clear on the issue of boycott with nomad Muslims. Unfortunately no such thing has happened as yet and situation continues to take ugly turn,” he said.
“We have talked to civil society of Jammu. If this case is not solved, then the government is to be blamed for the turmoil. We appeal government that this issue should be treated as a crime,” he said.
The KEA and KTMF chairman said Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Home Minister Rajnath Singh should seriously look into the matter.
He also appealed KCCI, JCCI, Indian Civil Society and national media to play their much-needed role for the cause of humanity irrespective of their individual ideologies.
