May 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

KEA hails crackdown against lottery dealers

 Kashmir Economic Alliance has hailed police crackdown against lottery dealers in Srinagar.
KEA Chairman Mohammed Yousef Chaperi welcomed the action to check the clandestine trade.
He said such raids should continue in the city and more areas should be covered.

 

