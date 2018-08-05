About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

KEA gets support for UN office March

Published at August 05, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) led by M Y Chapri which has given UN office Sonwar March on August 6 has received support from various trade organizations. Those who supported the call include Kashmir Goods Transport Association, Kashmir Mutton Dealers Association, South City Traders and Manufacturers Association, Traders Federation of Batamallo, Central Contrators Coordination Committee, United National Contractors Association, Sartaj Contractors Association, Bismallah Contrators Association supported Kashmir Economic Alliance.

 

