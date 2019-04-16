KEA extends supports to Chairman Economic Alliance Sopore

April 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kashmir Economic Alliance has extended complete support to Economic Alliance Sopora Chairman Haji Muhammad Ashraf for highlighting the problems and issues faced by common people of the town.

Co-Chairman KEA Farooq Ahmed Dar said that Economic Alliance Sopora Chairman Haji Muhammad Ashraf is absolutely right when he says that Sopore town has been completely neglected by successive governments.

He said Sopore once called by popular name “ChotaLondon” for business activities and the trade has been deprived of basic amenities on modern lines. “Due to negligence from all the civil and administrative sections, the town has become a pothole on the map. People suffer from basic amenities. “There has been no up gradation of roads, electricity, sanitation etc. Macadamization of roads has become a dream and potholes are every corner there to welcome you,” he said.

He assured Economic Alliance Sopore Chairman Haji Muhammad Ashraf of support from Chairman Muhammad Yousuf Chapri, Chief Spokesperson Muhammad Sadiq Rongi and Vice Chairman Ajaz Shahdhar. (CNS)