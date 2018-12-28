KEA expresses concern over power crises in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Expressing serious concerns over power crises in the valley, Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) on Friday alleged that it was a deliberate move by the government to prevent local business community from reviving its business.
“Life in Kashmir valley has further deteriorated owing to extremely poor power supply,” KEA chairman Muhammad Yasin Khan said in a statement issued here on Friday.
“The government is resorting to some revengeful tactics that Kashmir is witnessing worst ever power supplies this winter.
The electricity remains off for most part of the day while low voltage plays hide and seek other times,” Mr Khan, who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), alleged.
He said at a time when the business fraternity, particularly shopkeepers, are struggling to restore activities, the poor power supply is actually sabotaging such efforts.