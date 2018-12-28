About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

KEA expresses concern over power crises in Kashmir

Published at December 28, 2018 05:14 PM 0Comment(s)630views


KEA expresses concern over power crises in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Expressing serious concerns over power crises in the valley, Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) on Friday alleged that it was a deliberate move by the government to prevent local business community from reviving its business.

“Life in Kashmir valley has further deteriorated owing to extremely poor power supply,” KEA chairman Muhammad Yasin Khan said in a statement issued here on Friday.

“The government is resorting to some revengeful tactics that Kashmir is witnessing worst ever power supplies this winter.
The electricity remains off for most part of the day while low voltage plays hide and seek other times,” Mr Khan, who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), alleged.

He said at a time when the business fraternity, particularly shopkeepers, are struggling to restore activities, the poor power supply is actually sabotaging such efforts.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top