KEA expresses concern

In a separate Statement, Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) also expressed concern over the plight of traders who have been attacked in Shimla by errant mobs.
KEA Co-Chairman Farooq Ahmad Dar said, “On one hand GoI and governor administration is making tall claims of engaging with the disenchanted youth of Kashmir but on the other hand the government from time to time fails to ensure the safety and security of our youth in the other states."
He added such attacks on Kashmiri Traders are unacceptable.
Dar urged the state police, governor administration and civil society groups of India to intervene into the matter and take up the issue of harassment and attacks on Kashmiri traders with the government of Himachal Pradesh and ensure the safety and security of Kashmiri businessmen in Shimla Himachal Pardesh.
