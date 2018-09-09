KEA demands severe punishment to accused

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Kashmir Economic Alliance Chairperson (KEA) Muhammad Yaseen Khan Saturday demanded that the accused arrested in connection with Uri rape and murder case be given exemplary punishment so that it acts as deterrent.
Khan who also heads Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) said business community and commoners feel that the judiciary should set an example to the entire nation so that justice be delivered quickly and effectively.
“What has happened to the humanity? Our society feels ashamed by this heinous crime taking place in this part of world. With each passing day Kashmir is briskly marching towards degradation of moral and social values,” Khan said.
While appealing people to register their protest against this heinous murder, Khan said everyone is duty bound to come on roads against these intolerable crimes.
Khan said stringent punishment for those accused in this gruesome murder is a must so as to prevent such heinous crimes in future.