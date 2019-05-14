KEA demands fast track probe in Sumbal rape case

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Appeals people to be united for humanity

Seeking a fast track probe into the rape of a three-year-old in Bandipora, the Kashmir Economic Alliance, Chairman, Mr Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan said the government should redouble the efforts in taking the case to the logical conclusion at an earliest.

Khan, who also heads the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, such shameful incidents would keep taking place unless capital punishment in made mandatory for such criminals.

Stating that miscreants were reportedly trying to give the incident a sectarian color, he appealed the people to be united for the cause of humanity.

“Such incident is not against any community or sect but against entire humanity and we all need to be united in his hour of grief for the cause of humanity,” Khan said.

Khan appealed Governor SP Malik and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to ensure that the identity of the victim is not exposed anywhere including social media.

He also suggested given the fact that the name of the victim was exposed by some miscreants, the concerned should take measures to get her name changed for future. Khan also appealed the religious scholars to rise to the occasion.

KTMF stages protest against Bandipora minor's rape

Incident is a slap on the social fabric of Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir Traders and manufactures Federation (KTMF) on Monday held a protest against alleged rape of a minor girl in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district last week.

Scores of Traders Led by KTMF President Haji Maohammed Sadiq Baqal assembled in Press colony Srinagar and staged a protest. The protesting Traders were demanding stern punishment against the accused.

On this occasion KTMF President Haji Maohammed Sadiq Baqal condemned the alleged rape of three year old, describing the incident as very shameful, heinous and blot on rich culture of Kashmir.

He seeks exemplary punishment to the culprit, on fast track basis in order to send a strong message that such incident in the society would not go unheard, unpunished.

“The crime committed on three years old was crime against humanity and there is a need for a comprehensive campaign against the obscurantism, exploitation and violence against the women” Baqal Said He said that gruesome incident is a slap on the social fabric of Kashmir.

“We hope that governor administration will probe the incident on a fast track basis and punish the culprit on fast track trial.” Sadiq baqal said

He said that this incident is second of its kind in north Kashmir in the past one month stating that such incidents are taking place because of the fact that many people in Kashmir have forgotten the path and teachings shown by the great Sufi saints who put their blood and sweat to spread Islam in its true form. KTMF urged people across all sections to maintain unity on all fronts.